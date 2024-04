Next.js 540 upvotes

The new version is the best thing since sliced bread. App Router, Server Actions, and more!

Clerk 1,029 upvotes

The most comprehensive User Management Platform with admin dashboard. Manage users with ease, so I don't have to.

Shadcn UI 2 upvotes

Beautifully designed UI components that are easy to use and customize. It is the foundation of our functional components and templates!