Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. BODYSIM
BODYSIM

BODYSIM

Gain muscle and shed fat with your digital twin
BODYSIM combines sensor fusion with metabolism and physiology scientific modeling to build your digital twin. It's not just another fitness app - it's a personalized system that guides you from where you are to where you want to be.
Launch tags:
iOSHealth & FitnessQuantified Self

Meet the team

BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image
BODYSIM gallery image

Built with

About this launch
BODYSIM
BODYSIM
Gain muscle and shed fat with your digital twin
60
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BODYSIM by
BODYSIM
was hunted by
Leah Martin
in iOS, Health & Fitness, Quantified Self. Made by
Leah Martin
and
Ryan Richt
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
BODYSIM
is not rated yet. This is BODYSIM's first launch.