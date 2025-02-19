Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BODYSIM
BODYSIM
Gain muscle and shed fat with your digital twin
Visit
Upvote 60
BODYSIM combines sensor fusion with metabolism and physiology scientific modeling to build your digital twin. It's not just another fitness app - it's a personalized system that guides you from where you are to where you want to be.
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Health & Fitness
•
Quantified Self
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
BODYSIM
Gain muscle and shed fat with your digital twin
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BODYSIM by
BODYSIM
was hunted by
Leah Martin
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Leah Martin
and
Ryan Richt
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
BODYSIM
is not rated yet. This is BODYSIM's first launch.