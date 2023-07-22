Products
Bodt

Bodt

Your no-code AI chatbot builder

Bodt.io is an intuitive, no-code platform for building AI chatbots. In just 15 minutes, create personalized chatbots trained on your website content. Enhance customer interaction, generate leads, and streamline operations.
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Bodt
About this launch
Bodt by
was hunted by
Shabnam Katoch
in Productivity, Customer Success, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Shabnam Katoch
,
aman behl
,
Karan Yadav
and
Naveen Gupta
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-