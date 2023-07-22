Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bodt
Bodt
Your no-code AI chatbot builder
Bodt.io is an intuitive, no-code platform for building AI chatbots. In just 15 minutes, create personalized chatbots trained on your website content. Enhance customer interaction, generate leads, and streamline operations.
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bodt
About this launch
Bodt
Your No-Code AI Chatbot Builder
Bodt by
Bodt
was hunted by
Shabnam Katoch
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shabnam Katoch
,
aman behl
,
Karan Yadav
and
Naveen Gupta
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Bodt
is not rated yet. This is Bodt's first launch.
