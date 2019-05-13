Bobbie is baby formula delivery service, focused on healthy ingredients. Bobbie works with your feeding goals, whether you’re supplementing, combination or mixed feeding, topping up, or weaning.
Around the web
Meet Bobbie, a baby formula delivery startup promising healthier ingredientsDon't like the idea of your baby guzzling down liquid candy all day? It may surprise you to find corn syrup is the main ingredient in most infant formulas in the U.S. That's where Bobbie, a Bay Area-based baby formula delivery startup promising only wholesome ingredients, hopes to fill ...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Really like this idea and would love to see it expand outside of the bay area. We see . tons of delivery services launched every year tbh but this is one I can truly get behind the idea of
Upvote Share·