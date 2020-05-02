Discussion
Tijn Luijben
Hunter
I browsing my bookmarks of file transfer services. I opened a nice one called lokki.cloud. But when I opened it, it redirected me to a way better version called blymp.io! I found it to be way easier to use then WeTransfer and most other services that I know! So I shared it on PH! (lokki.cloud was made by @vantezzen, so I am not sure if he also made blymp.io.)
Maker
@oompietijn73 Hey Tijn, thank you for hunting blymp.io! 🚀 Yes, blymp.io is also made by me. It uses the same technologies as lokki.cloud under the hood (still Peer-to-Peer transfers with Socket as a fallback) but I've rewritten the frontend in ReactJS so it could be more responsive and in order for the code to be more maintainable. I also changed the name as ".cloud" suggested that the files would be stored or transferred on my servers which is not the case (unless it falls back to sockets, then it will transfer them but not store them). For anyone interested: Blymp.io is also completely open-source! https://github.com/vantezzen/bly...
Hunter
@vantezzen I tried to add you as maker but it didn't work :( I did add the Github link though! Thanks for the super useful product!
Hunter
@vantezzen Are you still working on blymp?
Maker
@oompietijn73 It is still actively maintained, yes, but its core development is "finished" and released.
