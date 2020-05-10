Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'd like to share with you this project that some friends and I have been working on for the past month, during the lockdown. Blush is a plugin and web app that lets you add beautiful illustrations from different artists to your designs. The coolest thing is that every little piece is customizable. It's like playing with legos made of vectors! I think it's the most fun project I've worked on. We got to collaborate with illustrators we admire to create some stunning collections for you. The artists put so much care into every little vector—we think you'll love it. You'll find collections on everything from people, plants, and food to cityscapes and abstract art. Just pick your favorite illustration, then mix-and-match until you've got the right composition to tell your story. It feels like magic. What's best is that all of this customization happens in your canvas so you never lose context of what you're designing. With the plugin you can edit, create, and customize endless combinations at lightning speed. Seriously, it's really fast. I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished, and we can't wait to see what you create with Blush. -------------------------------------- ➡️ Here's an overview of how it works: 🎨 CREATE CUSTOM ILLUSTRATIONS Blush works with mixable elements, so you can customize your favorite illustrations—just select your pack, tweak the color palette, and shuffle through the layouts to create unique compositions for your project. 👩🎨 ACCESS TO AWESOME ARTISTS Blush gives you access to gorgeous illustrations by artists from around the globe. Every week, we add new collections with unique styles, that way your projects always look fresh. 💚 FOREVER FREE We have a forever-free plan that allows you to use any illustration for personal and commercial purposes at no cost. Just create an account to start adding art to your projects, worry-free! We'd love to see what you make! Tag your creations #madewithblush and get featured on our accounts.
Great work @pablostanley looking forward to testing this out 😍
@siddhita_upare Thank you, Siddhita! We would love to know what you think!
@cunningstudent We’re collaborating directly with artists so they can create the collections. At the moment, all artists are being paid upfront for their work and we plan to continue hiring more illustrators. We’re thinking of incorporating ways for artists to make more income in the future as a marketplace. But, we still don’t know exactly how that’s going to work, so we didn’t want artists to wait on promises—that’s why they’re paid upfront at the moment :)
