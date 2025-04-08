Launches
Blur It 5.0
Blur sensitive info on a webpage effortlessly
Worried about exposing private info during screen shares? Blur It has your back. This powerful Chrome extension instantly blurs sensitive text, forms, and images.
About this launch
5 out of 5.0
Blur It 5.0 by
was hunted by
Clint
in
Productivity
. Made by
Clint
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blur It 5.0's first launch.