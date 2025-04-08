Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Blur It 5.0
Blur It 5.0

Blur It 5.0

Blur sensitive info on a webpage effortlessly
Worried about exposing private info during screen shares? Blur It has your back. This powerful Chrome extension instantly blurs sensitive text, forms, and images.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Productivity

Meet the team

Blur It 5.0 gallery image
Blur It 5.0 gallery image
Blur It 5.0 gallery image
Blur It 5.0 gallery image
Blur It 5.0 gallery image
About this launch
Blur It 5.0
Blur It 5.0
Blur sensitive info on a webpage effortlessly
5 out of 5.0
76
Points
Point chart
7
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Blur It 5.0 by
Blur It 5.0
was hunted by
Clint
in Productivity. Made by
Clint
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
Blur It 5.0
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Blur It 5.0's first launch.