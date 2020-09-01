  1. Home
Enabling brands + creators to sell inside SMS and WhatsApp

💳 Purchase products inside SMS or WhatsApp - no redirects checkouts or logins.
💬 1:1 Support, Marketing, Segmentation and post-purchase flows.
🔗 Integration with your eCommerce store in 5 mins.
Why subscriptions just don't work for customersFor the past ~ 20 years, online purchasing has been filled with friction points for consumers. Long checkout forms, multiple pages, and slow load times have plagued the step in-between finding a product you like and actually purchasing it. This frustrating experience is compounded every time you visit the website and purchase a product again, ultimately leading to customer churn.
Tetra Pak heir leads £1m funding round into WhatsApp e-commerce start-upMagnus Rausing, an heir to the multi-billion pound Tetra Pak fortune, has led a £1m investment into a start-up which lets brands sell products to customers through WhatsApp messages. Mr Rausing led the investment round into Blueprint, a London business which lets beauty and health brands take e-commerce orders through SMS, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp messages.
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
Hey Product Hunters, We created Blueprint as eCommerce operators that needed (1) an easier way for our customers to purchase our products and (2) a closer, 1:1 communication with them at scale. Apply to join our Early Access 👉http://blueprint.store/ Blueprint is the only solution in the world to enable customers to purchase in-channel - without a redirect, checkout or login. Purchasing a product, booking a service or paying a supplier becomes as easy as a message. 💳 Seamless transactions in-channel 🤖 Natural Language processing bot to streamline conversations 📞 Custom phone number for every brand Join us in celebrating our release with 4 live Podcast guests and full webinar of why we’ve built Blueprint throughout today 👉 https://blueprint.store/events/t...
Adam Dobson
Global Sales Director, Silent Pool
@harveyhodd This looks fantastic, great to see it come to life, an absolute gamechanger! When are you looking to bring brands on board? Keen to be part of the Beta phase...
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@adam_dobson_spd Hey! Thanks - appreciate the support. We're now expanding access to our waitlist! If you want to join the beta - head to our site (in my comment!)
Rodrigo Leles
@harveyhodd Congratulations! Does it work outside the US and/or with another language?
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@rodrigo_leles2 Hey! At the moment just US and UK focused. Where are you based?
Rodrigo Leles
@harveyhodd I'm in Brazil!
Rory Jeffries
COO & Co-Founder @ blueprint.
Hey Product Hunters, Excited to launch on PH today after 12 months of development📘 Blueprint is the easiest way to purchase online! 1️⃣ No more logging in, changing channel or adding details. Your customers can now purchase any of your products with a single message. 100% automated. 2️⃣ Enabling 1:1 conversation with your customers at scale, combining a natural language chatbot and the personal touch of your team to deliver real relationships across the entire customer journey. 3️⃣ Powerful analytics covering conversation and purchasing data that drives your customers to order faster and become more valuable. Join us in celebrating our release with 4 live Podcast guests and full webinar of why we’ve built Blueprint throughout today 👉 https://blueprint.store/events/t... See you on the other side!
Timothy Masek
Awesome! How does this work with other apps like Recharge etc? Does this replace or add-on?
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@timothy_masek Thanks!! We sit alongside Subscription apps like ReCharge or Bold and focus on single purchases. However, we will integrate directly into Subscriptions shortly!
Harry Lucas
Looks great - congrats on the launch!
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@harryblucas Cheers Harry - thanks for the support!
M.A.Thangavel
Really smart - this is the future of commerce!
Harvey Hodd
CEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@m_a_thangavel1 Thanks man - here goes!
