Harvey Hodd
MakerCEO and Co-Founder at blueprint
@harveyhodd This looks fantastic, great to see it come to life, an absolute gamechanger! When are you looking to bring brands on board? Keen to be part of the Beta phase...
@adam_dobson_spd Hey! Thanks - appreciate the support. We're now expanding access to our waitlist! If you want to join the beta - head to our site (in my comment!)
@harveyhodd Congratulations! Does it work outside the US and/or with another language?
@rodrigo_leles2 Hey! At the moment just US and UK focused. Where are you based?
@harveyhodd I'm in Brazil!
Hey Product Hunters, Excited to launch on PH today after 12 months of development📘 Blueprint is the easiest way to purchase online! 1️⃣ No more logging in, changing channel or adding details. Your customers can now purchase any of your products with a single message. 100% automated. 2️⃣ Enabling 1:1 conversation with your customers at scale, combining a natural language chatbot and the personal touch of your team to deliver real relationships across the entire customer journey. 3️⃣ Powerful analytics covering conversation and purchasing data that drives your customers to order faster and become more valuable. Join us in celebrating our release with 4 live Podcast guests and full webinar of why we’ve built Blueprint throughout today 👉 https://blueprint.store/events/t... See you on the other side!
Awesome! How does this work with other apps like Recharge etc? Does this replace or add-on?
@timothy_masek Thanks!! We sit alongside Subscription apps like ReCharge or Bold and focus on single purchases. However, we will integrate directly into Subscriptions shortly!
Looks great - congrats on the launch!
@harryblucas Cheers Harry - thanks for the support!
Really smart - this is the future of commerce!
@m_a_thangavel1 Thanks man - here goes!