Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
bloodrec
bloodrec
Decode your bloodwork, unlock your health
Visit
Upvote 58
Bloodrec transforms lab results into actionable insights. Upload your bloodwork to instantly see which biomarkers are optimal and which need attention. Get personalized recommendations for out-of-range values and take control of your health.
Free
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
•
Nutrition
•
Health
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
bloodrec
Decode your bloodwork, unlock your health
Follow
58
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
bloodrec by
bloodrec
was hunted by
jaidev jayakumar
in
Health & Fitness
,
Nutrition
,
Health
. Made by
jaidev jayakumar
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
bloodrec
is not rated yet. This is bloodrec's first launch.