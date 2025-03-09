Subscribe
bloodrec

Decode your bloodwork, unlock your health
Bloodrec transforms lab results into actionable insights. Upload your bloodwork to instantly see which biomarkers are optimal and which need attention. Get personalized recommendations for out-of-range values and take control of your health.
Free
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessNutritionHealth

Meet the team

Built with

About this launch
was hunted by
jaidev jayakumar
in Health & Fitness, Nutrition, Health. Made by
jaidev jayakumar
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
