discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sergiu Radu
MakerWeb designer and developer
Hey PH! 🙌 First of all, I want to thank you, @andrianv, for hunting! We created Blocksy, a versatile WordPress theme, for people who love creating websites and who have the same obsessiveness over details as we do. By using the latest web technologies like modern JavaScript and React, just like WordPress core does with the Gutenberg project, Blocksy is built to last for a long time ahead. There are many reasons to like Blocksy, but most people enjoy it for its simplicity and clarity. People are productive with Blocksy from the first minutes they spend with it. 👉 Some features we think we excel at: - Header & Footer builder - Global colors & backgrounds management - Advanced typography options - Slick and fast customizer UI that doesn't stand in your way - Extensions ecosystem - Custom widgets - Transparent and sticky headers - Advanced archive and single layouts - Deep integration with WooCommerce shops 💖 I would love to hear your thoughts about it. Happy to answer the questions that you might have, we'll be around all day.
Share
@sergiuradu @aglingeanu You're welcome, guys!
On the last decade I probably tried over 50 different themes. And I still can’t believe I would find what I was looking for in a free alternative. I stumbled on Blocksy a few month ago and I’m in love with it since. It is very fast, easy to use and simply a pleasure to navigate both on front and backend. + This theme has very good Customization options! + Easy to use. + Support Team works very fast and can resolve all problems! + They are still improving the THEME, and they care our opinion! Thank you Blocksy – you guys rock 😉
@andrewdejackson thank you very much for your kind words, we are really glad that you like and appreciate our work :)
My favorite theme, bought their premium add-on inmediatly! Great performance, great starter sites and many Nice features.
@jordi_driesen thank you very much for supporting us and our work, this means a lot for us!
An excellent theme that is really easy to work with and joy to use. I have it on many of my websites, including mensgadgets.net for an idea of how it looks. Unlike many other "great" themes out there, this actually gets the image right in iPad mode, and does not leave a large black space under the image. They also reply very quickly to questions, and I asked for a video on implementing ads and amazon links and this was also provided. An excellent response so far, and much quicker than other more common themes out there. I have gone on the buy the premium version as I am happy to help towards building what could be the best theme on wordpress.
i like this theme a lot. The free version is the most generous available in the WordPress repo with actually great useful features. If you compare it with the currently most popular (hyped) WordPress themes, it gets a lot more to offer. Plus, its well coded and doesn't include useless bloat (afaik). Best part, it integrates with Gutenberg very well. 😊 I recommend it as I am personally using it at my website. https://gutenberghub.com Great work team Blocksy. 👏
@munir_kamal Very glad to hear you're enjoying Blocksy! Thanks a lot for the words :)