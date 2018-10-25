Blockfolio 2.0
Effortlessly manage all your crypto in one place.
#3 Product of the DayOctober 25, 2018
Blockfolio 2.0 is the leading network for mobile cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and management. Millions of people trust Blockfolio to stay connected to the pulse of the industry through market data, news, and direct updates from leaders of top crypto projects.
Blockfolio 2.0 Takes Crypto App Usability To New Level | Crypto BriefingIt's been a big week for Blockfolio, the most popular cryptocurrency portfolio tracker in the world. First they announced their Series A funding - an $11.5M VC boost led by Pantera Capital. Now they're unveiling their completely reworked crypto app, and demonstrating that their ambitions lie beyond mere money-tracking.
Crypto Briefing
Blockfolio 2.0 Is Here: More than just a fresh new look for our many millions of users.After our recent announcement of our Series A funding, we wanted to follow up with another exciting update. When we started Blockfolio, the original version (which was built in our co-founder Peter Lau's dorm room) was just never designed to handle the incredible reception it would receive from over five million crypto enthusiasts.
Blockfolio Blog
Announcing Blockfolio's $11.5M Series A Financing RoundAt Blockfolio, we're committed to connecting the crypto investors, token projects, and exchanges through data and information for the benefit of all. We began our journey back in 2014 as the first major cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app to deliver price information to crypto enthusiasts on thousands of cryptocurrencies across hundreds of exchanges.
Blockfolio Blog
Pros:
new design, bigger display, new features
Cons:
no customization
The app went from a really plain feel to something I like looking at (which is great because it feels like I'm checking all day!) I'm very happy with the new look. Great job, team!Jennifer Kwon has used this product for one year.
Pros:
multiple portfolios, new charts, new graphics
Cons:
see less coins, too many options
I run a crypto investment fund and I use Blockfolio every day. This update finally lets me consolidate all of my holdings (business, personal, family) on one phone.Corby Hutchinson has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Makers
Edward Moncada@edward_moncada · Co-Founder / CEO at Blockfolio
Hi Product Hunt community, and thank you to @jmj for hunting us! For those who don't know, we started Blockfolio in 2014 with the vision of connecting crypto investors, token projects, and exchanges by making data and information easily accessible and free for everyone in the ecosystem. Today, we are super excited to release Blockfolio 2.0 with a brand new design and a slew of highly requested features for newcomers and professional traders alike. Highlights include the ability to: - Discover and track prices for 6,000+ cryptocurrencies across 250+ exchanges - Organize holdings across multiple portfolios - Receive important updates directly from 100+ of your favorite crypto team leaders (0x, Ethereum Classic, Monero, Dash, Zcash, and more) via Blockfolio Signal, a first-of-its-kind communications platform built exclusively for token teams and their communities to engage - Research market trends and set automatic pricing alerts *** Available to all token teams and crypto enthusiasts 100% free *** The Blockfolio team and I will be available all day to answer questions, and we welcome your feedback on our new app. Enjoy!
Upvote (22)
Nicolas Van Hoorde@nicolasvh · Co-Founder, ∆ Delta
@jmj @edward_moncada Looks much better & way cleaner UI. Well done! 👏🏼
Upvote
Tommy Johnson@tommy_johnson · Co-Founder VentureStorm
@jmj @edward_moncada UI looks amazing! Congrats to the team, I'm very excited that this is rolling out!
Upvote (8)
Jeff Morris Jr.HunterHiring@jmj · Revenue Products at Tinder
I'm excited to support @edward_moncada and the Blockfolio team with this awesome release. Having used the new version already, I think it's a HUGE step forward in usability, design, and performance for Blockfolio's many millions of users.
Upvote (10)
Ming Yeow Ng@ming_yeow_ng
The new update looks amazing! The best crypto tracking app just got better. Congrats @edwardamoncada and @peterlau!
Upvote (14)
Edward Moncada@edward_moncada · Co-Founder / CEO at Blockfolio
Thanks Ming!
Upvote (2)
⭐️
Aleksander Skjoelsvik@alekplay · I like making things
I switched to Delta some time ago for the design, but this is making me want to switch back. Great job!
Upvote (10)
Edward Moncada@edward_moncada · Co-Founder / CEO at Blockfolio
@alekplay We welcome everyone! Glad to hear you like it.
Upvote (2)
frizurd 👽@frizurd · indie af
that looks beautiful, the UI is so much better than the previous design
Upvote (9)
Edward Moncada@edward_moncada · Co-Founder / CEO at Blockfolio
@frizurd Thanks so much!
Upvote (4)
frizurd 👽@frizurd · indie af
@edward_moncada Great job!
Upvote (1)
Tyler DenkHiring@tyler_denk · Software || Growth || Emails || Tech
I'm a sucker for night mode. Love the redesign
Upvote (8)
Taylor Johnson@taylor_johnson · CEO/Co-Founder of VentureStorm
@tyler_denk night mode is where it's at!! Appreciate the support
Upvote (5)