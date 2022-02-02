Block Protocol

Sign In
Making the web better, with blocks
🏷 Free
Developer Tools
A POWERFUL NEW PROTOCOL FOR DEVELOPERS
Build and use interactive blocks connected to the world of structured data
An open standard for building and using data-driven blocks. Make your applications both human and machine-readable.
