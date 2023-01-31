Products
This is the latest launch from Blink Date
See Blink Date’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Blink Date
Ranked #1 for today
Blink Date
Find your person - love is just a Blink away
Visit
Upvote 123
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Blink puts the “date” back into “online dating” so you don’t waste 10 hours a week swiping and messaging. Just tell us your dating preferences and availability and Blink will set you up for 10 minute, in-app phone dates.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Dating
by
Blink Date
Emma
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Blink Date
Putting the "date" back into "online dating"
5
reviews
406
followers
Follow for updates
Blink Date by
Blink Date
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Dating
. Made by
Taly Matiteyahu
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
Blink Date
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
123
Comments
22
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#8
