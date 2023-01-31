Products
This is the latest launch from Blink Date
See Blink Date’s previous launch
Ranked #1 for today

Blink Date

Find your person - love is just a Blink away

Free
Blink puts the “date” back into “online dating” so you don’t waste 10 hours a week swiping and messaging. Just tell us your dating preferences and availability and Blink will set you up for 10 minute, in-app phone dates.
Launched in Android, iOS, Dating by
Blink Date
Emma
About this launch
Blink DatePutting the "date" back into "online dating"
5reviews
406
followers
Blink Date by
Blink Date
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in Android, iOS, Dating. Made by
Taly Matiteyahu
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
Blink Date
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on September 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
123
Vote chart
Comments
22
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#8