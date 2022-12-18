Products
Bleakers
Bleakers
Create best products by great teams
Bleakers.pro is the right place to find great development teams for any task in No-code, Low-code, Custom code, Blockchain or AI
Launched in
Growth Hacking
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Bleakers
About this launch
Bleakers
Create best products with great teams
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Bleakers by
Bleakers
was hunted by
Matthew Kuzmin
in
Growth Hacking
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Matthew Kuzmin
,
Ruslan Gaydamashko
,
Taisia Silkina
,
Aleksandr Tsotsko
and
Yevhenii Konovalov
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Bleakers
is not rated yet. This is Bleakers's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
17
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#77
