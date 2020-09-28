Black American Startup Resource List

discussion
Jonathan Greechan
Maker
Co-Founder, Founder Institute
Hey all, To help Black American entrepreneurs find resources available to help them, we released v1 of the Black American Startup Ecosystem Canvas in February 2020, in celebration of Black History Month. This first release included over 300 startup resources across the U.S., organized by stage. Since that time, the racial inequities in our society have come to the forefront, and as a result dozens of new funds, organizations, and resources have been created to push Black American entrepreneurship forward. To keep up with the times we are now releasing an updated version of the Black American Canvas (v3), with over 700 resources listed. While we spent many hours on this research, more input is needed! Please leave your comments on this collaborative Google document to help us complete the list: http://bit.ly/black_canvas. This list will always be a work in progress and is designed to be comprehensive and inclusive, versus exclusive. You can learn more about the Startup Ecosystem Canvas project at http://fi.co/canvas. Thanks! - Jonathan Greechan, Co-Founder at Founder Institute
