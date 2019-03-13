Black 3.0 is a super special acrylic paint. We have spent nearly 2 years tweaking its formulation to create a black that absorbs 98-99% of visible light! Quite simply we've created the blackest black acrylic paint.
Stuart SempleMaker@stuart_semple · British artist and material creator
Hi Everyone! Thanks @Chrismessina for hunting us !! I'm Stuart and I created Black 3.0 :) it's lovely to be here and meet you all! Black 3.0 is a super special acrylic paint. We have spent almost 2 years tweaking it's formulation. Last November we shared a beta batch of black 3.0 with 1000 artists and after their feedback and thoughts we re-formulated it into the best black we could possibly make. Quite simply we've made the blackest black acrylic paint which absorbs between 98 and 99% of visible light. We started working on Black 3.0 because we heard the artist Anish Kapoor had exclusive rights to vantablack (a scientific process to coat things in the blackest human made substance). All the artists around the world were really annoyed because it would've been SO COOL to have our work coated in vanta but the company that invented it flat out refused. So a couple years ago I created and shared the PINKEST PINk with all artists EXCEPT KAPOOR, when you added it to cart on the site you had to agree to a legal declaration that you wern't Kapoor and wern't going to share any with him. I wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine and teach him to share his colours. Sadly he got hold of the pink and dipped his middle finger in it and posted on instagram. Everyone was so upset, and since then I've been working really hard on a super black, blackest black paint for all artists except him! We've done that and I think it's awesome. So we've put it on kickstarter to fundraise to get it into production on a big scale (our little studio can't make something that complex - although we have made and shared several crazy art materials). Anyway, I hope you guys like what I've come up with and I'm here if you've got any questions or thoughts. Stuart x x
Amelia Clark@amelia_clark · Hyphen Earbuds
@stuart_semple This is an interesting story behind a creation.
Stuart SempleMaker@stuart_semple · British artist and material creator
@amelia_clark thanks! It's amazing where inspiration for things can come from :)
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
Can I also paint my neighbor's hair by this? :D
Astrid Azarenko@astrid_azarenko · Earth without art is just eh 🌎
@pernomina_alexandra ahahaha 😂😂😂
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@pernomina_alexandra hahahah :D
Astrid Azarenko@astrid_azarenko · Earth without art is just eh 🌎
Stuart, you're doing a great job! The product is great, and the idea is awesome as well! Thank you!
Stuart SempleMaker@stuart_semple · British artist and material creator
@astrid_azarenko Total pleasure!!! We've enjoyed every moment of making it :) Thanks for the support! x
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
Hi, what area is covered by one can of paint? can it be used on metal or wood?
Stuart SempleMaker@stuart_semple · British artist and material creator
@albertshepherdson hey! Each bottle will cover approximately 1.5m square but it depends how porous the surface is. YES it will go straight on wood or metal no problem. With metal you'll want two coats, the first coat will give it something to cling on to - let it dry then a second coat will make it go super black :)
