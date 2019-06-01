BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. Send custom proposals or just a personal payment link. Lets you lock-in payment information up front without the escrow. Get paid on-time, every time.
How One Small Change Can Help Your Business Recover 9% in ProfitsThere is a growing problem today for small to medium sized businesses like yours that you may not be fully aware of. You are working with a cash flow model that is literally leaving money on the table. Your business is not cash flow optimized for getting you paid on-time, on your terms and without hidden fees.
To cut late B2B payments, one firm aims to automate them from the startPayments platform BizPayO is launching an online cash flow tool it says will help small and medium-size business owners tackle what amounts to a $3 trillion late-payment problem annually that undermines operations. The Cash Flow Optimization Platform allows business owners to take payments online, building in "milestone" events in a project proposal as a way of scheduling automatic payments.
Marc HowardMaker@marcbegins · Building a smarter payments app
Hi PH community we are a small remote team with many hats and are thrilled to be here today! We created BizPayO to put an end to the late payments, dead-beat clients and all-around chasing down clients for payment for your hard work. BizPayO let's professionals and service businesses capture payment information up-front, without locking-up your client's money in escrow. Unlike escrow, with an up-front client payment profile you don't irritate your client by forcing them to tie-up their funds. When your work is complete now you can enjoy the benefit of ensuring that you are paid on-time and in full. Professionals can send clients proposals, link it to credit card or ACH payment info, get a legally binding e-signature and get paid once, recurring or after key milestones. As a special bonus to the PH community, sign-ups from our PH link gets access to any of our paid plans for free for an entire year. Or try our robust free plan if you just feel like dipping your toes in the water for now. The only catch is that we would love your feedback to make our product even better for our thousands of freelancers, small businesses and other pros who want to get paid on-time while avoiding the processing fees.
