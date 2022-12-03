Products
Home
→
Product
→
BitSplit
BitSplit
Simplest app to split bills
BitSplit is the easiest way to split bills and manage expenses between friends and roommates. Our app focuses on simplicity and clarity, making splitting bills a breeze. Just create a group, add the bills, and BitSplit does the rest.
Launched in
Finance
,
Lifestyle
by
BitSplit - Split expenses
About this launch
BitSplit - Split expenses
Simplest app to split bills
Follow for updates
BitSplit by
BitSplit - Split expenses
was hunted by
Minh Tâm Nguyễn
in
Finance
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Minh Tâm Nguyễn
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
BitSplit - Split expenses
is not rated yet. This is BitSplit - Split expenses's first launch.
