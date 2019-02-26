Bits is an app for short comedy videos which are based on hashtags. Our secret sauce is that every video is inspired by a hashtag prompt (no need to think of an idea to record) and created using our advanced in-app recording studio (no need for external apps).
Rotem Yakir
Hi PH! I'm sitting here trying to figure out what to write about our journey to this product. It’s actually funny, because since we started our company 3.5 years ago, I did it 6 times here. Always explaining why we decided to pivot to a new, better product… And then I said to myself, f@#k it, there’s nothing much to say. Bits is an app for short comedy videos (12 sec) that are based on hashtags. Our secret sauce is that you can go from a mood to record to creation of original comedy content in less than 5 minutes. Our recording studio is specially designed for comedy (with features such as voiceover, cut scenes, multiple character features among others) and is extremely user friendly. We already see hilarious content created and are getting good engagement from the community (see compilation). We’re here for questions, feel free to post on the comments your favorite bit 🙂
