BitMidi for Android

Feross Aboukhadijeh
Maker
BitMidi is a historical archive of MIDI files from the early web era. It's the best app to search for MIDI files and listen to MIDI songs. Just type in the name of a MIDI file and the app will instantly search for a .MID file that matches your search! You can listen to the song, download the original MIDI file, or share the MIDI file with your friends. And today we're releasing our Android app – enjoy!
