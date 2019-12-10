Discussion
1 Review
Chris Frantz
Maker
Hey PH! I'm so happy to finally be able to share Biteable on Product Hunt for the first time. Biteable is the easiest way to create stunning videos online. Here are the highlights: - We walk the walk. We have an in-house team of motion designers, animators and video editors creating amazing templates every day for our platform. From animations to custom designs, we're the only platform with a massive library of beautifully designed templates. - Videos are run on as ads on Facebook and Instagram, then the best ones get added as templates to our library. You win when we win. - Export to any resolution, fit for any platform. Oh, and it runs completely in your browser. 👩💻 - Make videos from over 1.8 million images and clips available in our content library. We're a remote team and competing against some massively funded competitors (👋Adobe) but we've rendered 12 million videos and counting! Biteable is free to create videos and play around, pay only when you need to download a version without the watermark. Let us know what you think! 🚀
