Birthday Cleaner provides an easy way to clean up your contacts and remove all birthday notifications from your calendar that are not relevant to you anymore, usually added by various social networks.
Just review birthday and select those you wish to remove.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I didn't realise I needed this until I saw it
Upvote (2)Share·
Anastasiia Shamanova@anastasiia_shamanova
Good idea 💡
Upvote (2)Share·
Erc Vider@ercvider · Product Designer & Problem Solver
You need this in your life. Your calendar will appreciate it.
Upvote (1)Share·