Home
Product
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
Ranked #13 for today
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
Faster. Better. More focused. Reading.
Bionic Reading® increases your reading speed allowing your eyes to "skip" over the words and text. Additional features - Syllable separation. - Opacity. - Light Mode/Dark Mode. - Send to Amazon® Kindle. - Download as EPUB or PDF.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Hacking
by
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
About this launch
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
Faster. Better. More focused. Reading.
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension by
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Hacking
Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is Bionic Reading - Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#61
