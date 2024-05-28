Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Biofy.io 2.0
Biofy.io 2.0

Biofy.io 2.0

Endless Possibilities for With Links, QR Codes, and AI Chats

Free Options
Biofy offers a comprehensive link management solution that includes features such as Link-in-bio feature, OS Targeting URLs, short URLs, QR codes, and Event Management URLs making it an all-in-one solution for managing your online presence efficiently.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Marketing
 by
Biofy.io
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
MySQL
MySQL
29 upvotes
MySQL for Biofy has been a game changer.Its reliability,speed,and robust features like advanced indexing & seamless scalability have made database management efficient,ensuring smooth performance.
fastcomet hosting review
fastcomet hosting review
4 upvotes
FastComet has been outstanding for hosting Biofy. Their reliable uptime, fast loading speeds, and excellent customer support ensure our platform runs smoothly and efficiently.
Php 8
Php 8
0 upvotes
PHP 8 has been transformative for developing Biofy. The performance boost from JIT, improved syntax with named arguments and union types, enhanced error handling, and better security.
About this launch
Biofy.io
Biofy.ioYour Links, Your Impact
2reviews
59
followers
Biofy.io 2.0 by
Biofy.io
was hunted by
Surendra Nekkanti
in Productivity, Social Media, Marketing. Made by
Surendra Nekkanti
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Biofy.io
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Biofy.io's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#61