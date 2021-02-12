  1. Home
Binndle

Find what products people use

Binndle is a simple app to find and share the products people use. Find out what software your peers use, or what books your idol has read, and then share your daily tools too.
PJ Manning
Maker
Surf | Design | Develop
🚀 Ciao a tutti - My name's PJ and 🎒 Binndle is project numero dos in a "6 projects in 6 months" I'm currently hacking away on while in Baliantine. It's a simple tool to list what products you use and find out the things your peers are using for a variety of categories. It'll take a collective effort to verify the products and get the content all purrty but I think we can do it together! I will be open-sourcing da code shortly in da future so hit me up on da twitter if you want to collab. Ok sunset binnie time...yewwwww!
