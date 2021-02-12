discussion
Would you recommend this product?
PJ Manning
MakerSurf | Design | Develop
🚀 Ciao a tutti - My name's PJ and 🎒 Binndle is project numero dos in a "6 projects in 6 months" I'm currently hacking away on while in Baliantine. It's a simple tool to list what products you use and find out the things your peers are using for a variety of categories. It'll take a collective effort to verify the products and get the content all purrty but I think we can do it together! I will be open-sourcing da code shortly in da future so hit me up on da twitter if you want to collab. Ok sunset binnie time...yewwwww!
