Bigticks

Automatically schedule your tasks to meet deadlines.

Bigticks is a simple web app that helps you get on top of your work by automatically scheduling your tasks to meet deadlines.

Rob Frat
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting, does the app learn your task habits over time to predict them?
Rob FratMaker@rob_frat · Founder www.bigticks.com
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron, at this stage it doesn't. Interesting idea. Thanks for your comments!
Rob FratMaker@rob_frat · Founder www.bigticks.com
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Rob the founder of Bigticks. We’ve developed a simple web app that helps you get on top of your work by automatically scheduling your tasks to meet deadlines. You’ll see WHAT to do next and WHEN, and the time to spend each day to reach deadlines without last minute rushing. Just enter your estimated time to do each task and their deadlines and Bigticks will schedule everything for you. We know there are tons of great task management and scheduling apps already available, but we felt that scheduling needed a boost with some clever automation, so people can quickly see how to fit everything in, or what additional help is needed, or if they should be trying to negotiate extensions! It’s currently free and we’d love to get some early adopters to give us some feedback on our minimum viable product, especially if you think our auto scheduling is useful for managing your work. Happy to answer any questions!
