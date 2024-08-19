  • Subscribe
    Modern, open-source core accounting software

    Bigcapital is open-source, modern core accounting software, built to automate the accounting processes to make business owners and accountants run intelligent reports, financial statements, and insightful KPIs for faster and better decision-making.
    Bigcapital by
    Bigcapital
    was hunted by
    Ahmed bouhuolia
    in Open Source, Fintech, GitHub. Made by
    Mohamed Ferjani
    and
    Ahmed bouhuolia
    . Featured on August 27th, 2024.
