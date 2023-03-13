Products
Ranked #5 for today
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
Map, database to calibrate and grow your e-commerce business
This guide provides you with measurable points (metrics) to evaluate your e-commerce performance. It outlines the relationship between metrics and explains the importance of each one. It contains 316 metrics, divided into 15 groups.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
by
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
The makers of Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
About this launch
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
Map+Database to calibrate and grow your e-commerce business
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics by
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
was hunted by
Dmitry Nekrasov
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Dmitry Nekrasov
and
Maria Bushueva
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Big Map of 316 E-commerce Metrics's first launch.
Upvotes
101
Comments
48
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#6
