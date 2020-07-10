Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anna Kubátová
Maker
Dear ProductHunters and parents! 👋 We're happy to introduce you to our brand new baby monitoring app Bibino. Bibino turns any two phones, tablets (and very soon also computers) into a practical and reliable baby monitor. 👶 With Bibino app, we hope to provide parents with a baby monitor that's reliable, always available, and easy to use. Hear and watch HD video of your baby in real-time. See whether your baby is sleeping peacefully or whether it starts to wake up. Bibino notifies you whenever noise is detected. Use a two-way video and audio to soothe your baby when it starts to wake up. Select from a wide range of lullabies and sleeping sounds, or record your own. Make Bibino truly yours, enter the name of your baby, gender, set a skin tone, and upload your photo. You can scroll through a history of past monitorings to see how long your baby was sleeping and replay captured sounds. Bibino was created with love and care from parents to parents, and it just launched on iOS and Android. DOWNLOAD Bibino and try it now for free. 😍 We'd love to hear your thoughts and questions, our Bibino team is ready to answer. 😊
Upvote (1)Share