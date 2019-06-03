Bias Correct

The truth is gender bias is so ingrained in society that it’s almost automatic.
That’s why we created the #BiasCorrect Plug-In—a tool that helps you spot your own unconscious bias in everyday conversations
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
We were just discussing it with @abadesi! The Slack extension seems like a great tool. It offers alternatives words but also explains why. We should install it on ALL THE SLACKS
Upvote (3)Share·
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@abadesi @syswarren and not tell anyone 🤭👀
Upvote (1)Share·
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
@abadesi @amrith Sorry but we're not as fast as you!!
Upvote (1)Share·
Kirsty DevlinHunter@kirsty_devlin · I am a passionate technologist.
I saw this on twitter and as the Founder of Womenwhokeynote.com this is a great solution to an epidemic problem in the tech world and beyond. My love to the creators of this!
Upvote (1)Share·
Abadesi@abadesi · Head of Maker Outreach at Product Hunt
This is really cool I'd love to see what impact it can have on people's interactions within a team/company over time!
Upvote (1)Share·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@abadesi really cool! 😍
Upvote Share·