BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage

BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage

Personal life assistant using ChatGPT over iMessage

Free
Personal life assistant using ChatGPT (really davinci-003) over iMessage. Enjoy ChatGPT on the go and optimized to help you through life. Submit your phone number to https://bffapp.me
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
was hunted by
Thomas Schulz
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Thomas Schulz
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#201