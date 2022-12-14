Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BFF
BFF
Personal life assistant using ChatGPT over iMessage
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Personal life assistant using ChatGPT (really davinci-003) over iMessage. Enjoy ChatGPT on the go and optimized to help you through life. Submit your phone number to https://bffapp.me
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage
Personal life assistant using ChatGPT over iMessage
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
BFF by
BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage
was hunted by
Thomas Schulz
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Schulz
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage
is not rated yet. This is BFF: ChatGPT for iMessage's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#207
Report