Better Off 2.0

Better Off 2.0

Build your online will or trust for free
Better Off is an online estate planning tool in California and Texas. It provides more flexibility in decision-making than other online estate plan services, and more information along the way to help you know what to consider and why.
Estate planning that just makes sense.™ 
Better Off 2.0
was hunted by
Danielle Juncal
Fintech, Legal.
Danielle Juncal
and
Andy Baudoin
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
It first launched on October 14th, 2024.