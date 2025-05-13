Launches
Better Off 2.0
This is a launch from Better Off
See 1 previous launch
Better Off 2.0
Build your online will or trust for free
Better Off is an online estate planning tool in California and Texas. It provides more flexibility in decision-making than other online estate plan services, and more information along the way to help you know what to consider and why.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
Legal
20% off plan
Launch discussions
About this launch
Better Off
Estate planning that just makes sense.™
5 out of 5.0
Better Off 2.0 by
Better Off
was hunted by
Danielle Juncal
in
Fintech
,
Legal
. Made by
Danielle Juncal
and
Andy Baudoin
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
Better Off
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 14th, 2024.