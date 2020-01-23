Bestie.co 2.0

Discussion
Daniel Kusbit
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! This is Dan from the Bestie.co team. We're launching Bestie 2.0 as a new app to discover and discuss new specialty food products that are plant-based or allergen friendly. We received a ton of great feedback from the Product Hunt community for our first release that helped us refine our design and pick this vertical. We're still a small team building on Bubble and we'd absolutely love to hear your feedback on the new product discovery experience. We'll be checking in to listen to your feedback answer any questions! Thank you! 🙏
