Bestee 2.0

Here's what makes Bestee unique:
- Offline
- Private
- Replies instantly
- Independent of tech giants
- Works in 3rd world countries
- Helps overcome mental health conditions
- Allows people who are blind to master their devices
- A mere 7 MB to download
Reviews
- Pros:
It's quick and efficientCons:
N/A
I wouldn't waste time considering if I should get it or not- because I already know I want it.Tafara M'kombe has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Emile FerreiraMaker@emile_ferreira · Software developer changing your world.
Hey hunters, I'm Emile Ferreira. I've been developing Bestee since I was in high school last year. I'm now a first year computer science student in South Africa, and Bestee is finally ready to launch! Who is Bestee and why should you care? She is the world's fastest, and the only offline, virtual assistant. Unlike other assistants she computes her ML and AI algorithms directly on your Android device. This saves your data and protects your privacy. What's changed since she featured at the top of Product Hunt last year? Short answer: EVERYTHING Long answer: - Say "Hey Bestee" to wake - UI overhaul - New logo - Morning routine and daily schedule - Increased IQ - Control device functions - Native integration with your favourite apps - Remembers stuff for you Bestee is truly a labour of love and, refreshing in today's world, I have no ulterior monetary motive. Install Bestee and meet your new best friend.
Upvote (2)Share·