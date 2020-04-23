Best SaaS Growth Case Studies

Discussion
Vaibhav Namburi
Maker
Hey everyone! We've big data geeks and love learning whenever we get the opportunity. So I can safely say it was ALOT of fun digging into how some of the best start ups in the world grew and what it took to make them grow. We've compiled data across 40 different companies and written bite sized inputs on what were strong take aways from each company's growth strategy! We'll be adding ALOT more to this list as each day goes by so definitely stick around/subscribe if you're interested! As always we'd love your feedback ✌️
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ Just launched this new project due to the amount of searching for quality growth case studies and couldn't find them all in one place to be inspired by to learn new ideas, growth strategies, stories and more! 😊 So, I decided to create a resource for the community to learn all together and launch an email newsletter sharing lessons and also sharing the best growth case studies when we discover them 😊 We chose these case studies based on the quality - all of them a freakin' epic! 😊 Some case studies include companies you know and some you may have not heard of before 😊❤️ Some case studies include: 👉Canva 👉Intercom 👉Hubspot 👉Veed 👉Ahrefs 👉Moz 👉Autopilot & so many more! ❤️😊 Any that I missed? Please let me know 😊 I hope you enjoy it and any feedback leave in the comments below 😊
A good combination of growth case studies. Nice work @dansiepen @veebuv
@veebuv @dineshmadanlal Thanks Dinesh :)
Amazing resource guys. Thanks for putting it together. Keen to dig in this weekend 🔥
@jordan__hughes Legend thanks heaps Jordan :) - Well done again on Good Book man I subscribed straight away! Such a good resource! :)
Excited to read out some of the case studies 🤞. I hope it will help us to apply various successful strategies for our business's growth.
@ramesh_jain_007 Thanks Ramesh and I can say they definitely do! Some really epic case studies! that I've learnt a lot from myself for Cenario :)