Best Apple Watch Apps

Matthew Quinn
MakerRecollectYou.com
I just got so unbelievably fed up that I couldn't find apps to super power my life that ran on my apple watch. So much so that I decided I would scrape the Apple watch app store, and republish every apple watch in existence, this time with easy search, good indexing and clear categories. Did you know over 40,000 apple watch apps have been released - this blew my mind. (30k have since been abandoned) As a non-technical person it was a pretty sick challenge to: Scrape apple Pull together a site Programatically create +9000 web pages with content If you have an apple watch take 5 mins and wander through the site there are some incredible apps out there - my favorite discovery was stretchy!
