Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Boris Koveshnikov
Maker
👋🏻Hi dear community! I’m Boris Koveshnikov - CEO/Co-founder of Besedky - an open videomeeting platform with map-based rooms. As many other people me and my team got stuck at home with no possibility to travel, meet my friends and family, go to interesting places or just simply get outside of my house. A world became so small. It decreased to a size of a flat…. But what if we still had a possibility to feel where’re we in this world and how actually big it is. What if we could not only connect to people around the whole world, but actually see to what place we are going for an online discussion. 🗺️Imagine - walking on the map and choosing - whether to join a chat on Art in Florence 🎨, a Cocktail party in New York 🍸 or a Health Lecture in Tokyo 💊….. And if you wish you can easily add your own topic room and invite others to join whenever they want to We thought it would be cool and since we love maps as strong as we love travelling and communicating - we created Besedky. Here’s a few reasons why we think you'll love it: 📍Easy creation of rooms: You just press +Add, pin your room, describe your room topic, add picture and Hurray! - you are ready to chat 🏝️Travel-like feeling: Map gives you a feeling of travelling to other countries and discussing interesting things with locals or people interested in the same things 📷Content add-on: You can easily add to your room tag a nice welcoming picture or emodji or video to capture new friends We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. We're just getting started here and use Meet jitsi for a video service inside our rooms, so for Mobile version you need to install it. But we plan to work on our own video service in the future. 😅 We would gladly appreciate any feedback on our product ) And if you're interested in checking us out, our next meeting is on 8-th of May at 2 p.m CDT in room "Besedky” in St.Petersburg, Russia :) Check out other rooms too. Warm regards, Boris and the whole team of Besedky!
Upvote (1)Share
We've got a nice promo also
Upvote (1)Share
And info site in the same style http://besedky.info/
Upvote (1)Share
Wow amazing! I had similar idea but didnt handle that. Great job!
Maker
@savvaanto Thank you, Savva! 😀
Hello. I have 2 troubles: 1) When I push link "Ru"(on http://besedky.info/) the page don't change from English to Russian. When you translate it to russian? 2) When I push button "Start" on http://besedky.info/ the page https://besedky.com/ don't loaded with error ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT
@new_user_123e0898b5 Hi thanks for your questions. You are looking at info page. The nain page - platform itselves works greatly - check please besedky.com . Have a nice experience creating a chat room in few seconds. Besedky.info was made as an extra info - we don't use it now. I was just asking community of friends if we should use it as add-on to Besedky And when it comes to russian language - I think Boris can answer in detail.
Maker
@new_user_123e0898b5 Sergey, Thank you for your interest! Russian and some other languages will be added in one month.