Alex Kennedy
Awesome app, Nick! Not only for introverts, but I think for anyone who doesn't want to reveal their identity
@ali_zamanov Thanks a lot, Alex! Yes, it's actually for anybody who has even a little bit social anxiety
Thanks for the app. I was looking for something like this since I am a very shy type of person. Anyhow, will this app allow me to ask any type of question without any restrictions?
@danish_habib Hey Danish, Happy that it would help you!!
@danish_habib Yes, you can ask any type of question, from your selected contacts, which you integrate from your phonebook. As introvert, myself, I use it to ask all kind of questions: mostly recommendations, feedback and advice
Congrats on the launch! Can’t wait to try this!
@naila_kabirova1 Thanks a lot, Naila!! Looking forward for your feedback!
Hi Product Hunt community! Has it ever happened to you too that you wanted to say or ask something, but ended up not doing so? Maybe it was not the right time, or you question seemed too dumb or embarrassing to you, or because of ethical reasons or maybe it was a privacy issue? Berry's allows you to ask anonymously all of your sensitive and most personal questions from your selected friends, family, peers and colleagues. And they'll provide the most honest answers knowing their answer would be anonymous and helpful to someone they already know. Whether you need an honest feedback, recommendation, or have financial, political or taboo questions - Berry's is here for you. Download our iOS or Android app and get answers to the questions you didn't feel comfortable to ask before. You can add Berry's to your Slack channels and ask anonymously from your peers and colleagues. We're always open to your feedback. Please, let me know what you think and what we could do better!