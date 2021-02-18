discussion
Krist Duro
Maker
Hi hunters How is it going? Hope you’re been doing well. I am thrilled to introduce you to our brand new app: Benji - Habit tracking for busy(or lazy) people. Fast, easy, social. No annoying counters, steppers & timers. Just beautiful statistics and techniques to master your habits. What makes Benji unique, you said? Working on habits alone sucks. It feels like the scene with Bart Simpson writing the same thing on repeat on that chalkboard. That’s why in Benji you can invite friends and family. Motivate them in realtime and be held accountable. It is psychologically proven that accountability and commitment increase your chances of success! - Exclusive for Apple Platforms - Benji has a deep integration, starting with iOS. - Native, fast, use of SF Symbols and a lovely design language. - Sign in with Apple, Widgets, custom app icons, accessibility, etc. We believe Benji is a completely new take on building new habits.
