Home
→
Product
→
Beluga
Beluga
A space for your short posts
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Beluga publishes your posts to a JSON/RSS feed and a simple static site on the open Web. Publish your "tweet-like" content to your preferred S3-compatible service directly from your phone.
Launched in
iOS
,
Social Media
,
Tech
by
Beluga
About this launch
Beluga
A Space For Your Short Posts
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Beluga by
Beluga
was hunted by
Giovanni Collazo
in
iOS
,
Social Media
,
Tech
. Made by
Giovanni Collazo
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Beluga
is not rated yet. This is Beluga's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#103
