Below the Line Podcast

KP
Absolutely recommend this. I've been listening since the 1st one and @jjbeshara is a phenomenal host helping set an authentic tone for guests of the show. And Justin of course has shared incredibly profound things the wisdom of which matches Naval.
Maker
Thanks for the post and the comments — Check out the intro episode if folks want to know what the podcast is about. And I’ll use this as a chance to give major thanks to the folks that help me put on the podcast... Johnny Peterson of Straight Up Podcasts (if you need editing, he’s amazing), Megan O’Sullivan, and Sam Sawyer. Thank you all eternally 🙏🙏🙏 for the work you have provided in navigating the creation of this little podcast.
HunterPro
I've been a listener of James' podcast since the beginning (and appeared on episode #10). He takes a different approach to most tech podcasts, pulling out more of the truth in mental challenges founders face.
