Hello Product Hunters Thank you for being :) Abhishek & I started working on 'being' last year after having lived with our fair share of mental health issues - depression and anxiety. We were already testing an alpha version with our friends & friends of friends before Corona hit the world. Thankfully, we had something ready when lockdown began. Since then, 'being' has given hope, strength, and courage to more than 16,000 people from 60+ countries, primarily India and the US. People loved the simplicity and ease it brought to their lives and it is very well reflected in the way they rated the app 4.9 (500+ ratings) with open hearts. But that's not the most important part. The most important part is that today 1 in every 2 millennials is either anxious or stressed. The numbers are worse when it comes to GenZ. Having lived with anxiety myself for over 20 years now, I understand how it feels .. how it constantly makes you feel insecure about yourself. I have tried medication. I have tried meditation. Might sound stretched but I have also followed multiple faiths to actually make peace with the incessant struggle that goes inside me. It's only in 2018, that I stumbled upon the likes of Eckhart Tolle, Ram Dass, Jiddu Krishnamurti, Alan Watts, Adyashanti .. and it changed my life, my perspective, the way I look at things, and most importantly, the way I have tried to escape my anxiety and its effects so far - only tried to get rid of it without acknowledging its presence, without really understanding it for once. It felt like I've finally found a home in this world of spiritual wisdom. (and it still feels the same) And, I knew that I am not alone in this. What I went through is so human. Since then, I wanted to create something which makes it easier for human beings to live their lives with so much understanding, peace, and mindfulness. Be it anxiety or depression or relationship troubles or dissatisfaction at work or highs and lows of our everyday lives We can learn to be mindful, to be happier, to be ourselves in the midst of everything there is. With being - we can do it in the most human way without trying to push ourselves too hard. **All it takes is just three simple steps:** 1 Start with how you feel in this moment 2 Read and reflect upon the same (with bite-sized pieces of wisdom handpicked, curated & personalized just for you) 3 Feel better and grow happier This is just a beginning. We want to make mindfulness as easy as reading & writing chat messages and doing things you already do like brushing your teeth, taking a shower, or eating a meal. We want to help you bring the essence of mindfulness to every small or big aspect of your life - with as little effort as possible. **If you relate to what we are doing, please give being a try and share how you feel.** Sending so much love for you all. Just be :) - Varun #human #being
I love apps which help people improve their mental health! This is amazing!
@sagar_mandhani1 Thanks so much. Would love to understand what did you specifically like about the app. So much love. Just be :)
Been using this for close to 3 months now. I have tried meditation apps before but its just too hard. Being helps me gain the right perspective towards the things I am dealing with and leaves a very calming effect. Highly recommended!
