BeerMe
A social payments app built on USDC
BeerMe is a community payments platform that makes money fun and personal. Send gifts globally on any platform where you stay connected. Collect and exchange curated items with your friends.
Launched in
Social Media
Payments
Web3
by
About this launch
A social payments app built on USDC
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
BeerMe by
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Social Media
,
Payments
,
Web3
. Made by
Noah Newfield
and
Gray Newfield
. Featured on November 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BeerMe's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
