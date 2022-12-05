Products
Been
Ranked #3 for today
Been
Track your taxes - easy
Been is a tax residency tracker for digital nomads and remote workers. With us you'll get access to tax rules for 60 countries, be able to create reports for tax consultants, get alerts on tax related events not to miss the oops moment.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Global Nomad
+4 by
Been
About this launch
Been
Track your taxes. Easy.
1
review
71
followers
Follow for updates
Been by
Been
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Global Nomad
. Made by
Karina Vantslav
,
Ilya Hets
,
Svyatoslav Lobach
,
Alex Bavdey
,
Darya Ungur
and
Olga Ivanenko
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Been
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Been's first launch.
Upvotes
69
Comments
17
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#69
