Bedrok
Bedrok
Guaranteed work for freelancers
A platform that allows multiple freelancers to immediately join a project without pitching.
Main value propositions:
- Freelancers get work immediately
- Clients post a job of any size today and get it done today
Freelance
,
Design
by
Bedrok
About this launch
Bedrok
Guaranteed work for freelancers.
Bedrok by
Bedrok
was hunted by
Isaiah Trotter
in
Freelance
,
Design
. Made by
Isaiah Trotter
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Bedrok
is not rated yet. This is Bedrok's first launch.
