Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bedrok
Ranked #9 for today

Bedrok

Guaranteed work for freelancers

Free
A platform that allows multiple freelancers to immediately join a project without pitching.

Main value propositions:
- Freelancers get work immediately
- Clients post a job of any size today and get it done today
Launched in Freelance, Design by
Bedrok
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
BedrokGuaranteed work for freelancers.
0
reviews
5
followers
Bedrok by
Bedrok
was hunted by
Isaiah Trotter
in Freelance, Design. Made by
Isaiah Trotter
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Bedrok
is not rated yet. This is Bedrok's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#255