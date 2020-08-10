Deals
Bedrock.io
Bedrock.io
A solid template for building on Kubernetes, Node and React
#5 Product of the Day
Bedrock is a battle-tested collection of micro services, components and patterns that allow you to rapidly build modern software solutions. Bedrock ties together Kubernetes, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Node.js and React (KEMNR).
an hour ago
Discussion
Steven Dixon
This is very cool.
an hour ago
Scott Gonzalez
This looks interesting and promising.
an hour ago
