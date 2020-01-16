Become an Indie Hacker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 In the 3+ years since Indie Hackers launched as a side project, it's grown from a small collection of interviews with founders to a global community of people working together to make money from their side projects and online businesses. We put together this resource to help brand new first-time indie hackers learn how to get started, and to celebrate how many people are making it through the journey.
@channingallen Recently discovered this community and I'm so glad to be a part of it. The community has that magical element where every member believes in giving forward, without expecting an immediate return. Kudos on building such a well curated platform.
@channingallen You and your team have done an amazing job at building a strong and supportive community. I'm so glad I discovered Indie Hackers a while ago. It's great for learning, asking questions and networking. 👍👍
@channingallen Been with you for over a year, you guys are amazing.
Indiehackers is helpful, constructive and collaborative. I love using IH daily as a go-to place to ask questions, provide feedback and ask for my own. Thank you so much guys!
Hi mom, hi dad! I'm in the Indie Hacker screenshot! ❤️
The community is awesome on Indiehackers!
Indie Hackers is a place where you're encouraged to make mistakes and learn from them. That can't really be said about other communities. If you have a side project or if you have an interest in entrepreneurship, this is the place to be. Glad to be a part of it!
