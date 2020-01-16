  1. Home
Become an Indie Hacker

The ultimate resource for starting profitable side projects

It's 2020, and thousands of people have already begun their journey to create a profitable side project. Collaborate with hundreds of others to use the best tools and guides on the web as you find an idea, build, launch, and grow your product to profitability.
Channing Allen
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 In the 3+ years since Indie Hackers launched as a side project, it's grown from a small collection of interviews with founders to a global community of people working together to make money from their side projects and online businesses. We put together this resource to help brand new first-time indie hackers learn how to get started, and to celebrate how many people are making it through the journey.
Preet Arjun Singh
@channingallen Recently discovered this community and I'm so glad to be a part of it. The community has that magical element where every member believes in giving forward, without expecting an immediate return. Kudos on building such a well curated platform.
Anita Toth
@channingallen You and your team have done an amazing job at building a strong and supportive community. I'm so glad I discovered Indie Hackers a while ago. It's great for learning, asking questions and networking. 👍👍
Alex K
@channingallen Been with you for over a year, you guys are amazing.
Tony Maguire
Indiehackers is helpful, constructive and collaborative. I love using IH daily as a go-to place to ask questions, provide feedback and ask for my own. Thank you so much guys!
Alexandra Perşea
Hi mom, hi dad! I'm in the Indie Hacker screenshot! ❤️
Anita Toth
@alexandrapersea I hope you posted the same comment over on the IH site. 😁
Themesberg
The community is awesome on Indiehackers!
Arrigo Lupori
Indie Hackers is a place where you're encouraged to make mistakes and learn from them. That can't really be said about other communities. If you have a side project or if you have an interest in entrepreneurship, this is the place to be. Glad to be a part of it!
