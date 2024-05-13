Launches
Bebop
Bebop
Capture notes as text files, an app for iOS
Bebop is an iOS app for capturing notes as text files, saved and synced to the iCloud/Dropbox directory of your choice. The basic version of the app is free and unlimited. You can upgrade to Pro and support future development.
Bebop
An iOS app for capturing notes as text files
Bebop by
Bebop
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Notes
,
Text Editors
. Made by
Jack Cheng
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Bebop
is not rated yet. This is Bebop's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
