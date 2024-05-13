Launches
Capture notes as text files, an app for iOS

Free
Bebop is an iOS app for capturing notes as text files, saved and synced to the iCloud/Dropbox directory of your choice. The basic version of the app is free and unlimited. You can upgrade to Pro and support future development.
Launched in
Notes
Text Editors
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Notes, Text Editors. Made by
Jack Cheng
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
