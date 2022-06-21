Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Beau 2.0
Ranked #1 for today

Beau 2.0

Automate workflows for repetitive customer-facing tasks

Free Options
Embed
Beau helps to work with people outside your company: build, visualize, and automate your customer-facing processes! 🔥 All with one, easy-to-use solution: collect forms, accept payments, keep updated, request details, and approve steps!
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Remote Work by
Beau
About this launch
Beau
No-code client workflows for repetitive client-facing tasks
14reviews
7
followers
Beau 2.0 by
Beau
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Task Management, Remote Work. Made by
Mila Dayan
,
Kyril Kulikov
and
Kirill Zakharov
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Beau
is rated 5/5 by 14 users. It first launched on May 28th, 2021.
Upvotes
190
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#2