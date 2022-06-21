Products
Beau 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Beau 2.0
Automate workflows for repetitive customer-facing tasks
Beau helps to work with people outside your company: build, visualize, and automate your customer-facing processes! 🔥 All with one, easy-to-use solution: collect forms, accept payments, keep updated, request details, and approve steps!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Remote Work
by
Beau
About this launch
Beau
No-code client workflows for repetitive client-facing tasks
14
reviews
7
followers
Beau 2.0 by
Beau
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Mila Dayan
,
Kyril Kulikov
and
Kirill Zakharov
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Beau
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on May 28th, 2021.
Upvotes
190
Comments
11
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#2
